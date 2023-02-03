General

A main organizing committee has been formed under the leadership of Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Sudan Kirati for the upcoming Mahashivaratri festival.

The meeting on Friday of the Pashupati Area Development Trust Governing Council formed the committee. Executive Director of PADT Dr Ghanashyam Khatiwada told RSS that nine sub-committees have also been formed to make various arrangements including managing the queue of devotees who come to the Pashupatinath temple for a darshan.

Accordingly Dr Milan Kumar Thapa, member-secretary of PADT leads the security arrangement sub-committee, Shankaracharya Nishchalananda Saraswati heads the reception sub-committee, while the publicity, volunteer arrangement sub-committee has been formed under the coordination of Treasurer Narayan Prasad Subedi, and accommodation, food and physical arrangement sub-committee under the coordination of PADT members Devi Prasad Baral and Utsav Badal.

The Health services sub-committee is led by Bishwakaran Jain, environment, sanitation and footwear arrangement sub-committee by Asha Pandey, holy people and pooja arrangement sub-committee by Arjun Prasad Bastola.

Similarly, a sub-committee for temple visit, sandalwood distribution and night arrangement is led by Rameshraj Siwakoti, fair, market management, decoration sub-committee by Purna Bahadur Jethara while the evaluation, data collection and souvenir publication sub-committee has been formed under the coordination of ED Dr Khatiwada.

The meeting today has decided to deploy only the Nepali Army personnel in the Pashupatinath temple premises on February 18, the day of Mahashivaratri festival.

Source: National News Agency Nepal