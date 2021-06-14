General

A main organizing committee has been formed to mark the International Yoga Day. The committee is chaired by Minister for Education Krishna Gopal Shrestha.

The Committee arranges the celebration of the Day across the country.

The United Nations general assembly in 2014 had decided to mark the day as the International Yoga Day and it was later endorsed by the global governing body to celebrate June 21 as the International Yoga Day. The meeting of the Council of Ministers on June 8, 2016 decided to observe annually the International Yoga Day in Nepal on July 21.

The theme of the day for this year is ‘Yoga for Well Being’. Spokesperson at the Ministry Deepak Sharma shared that Minister Shrestha will call a virtual meeting on Tuesday for the preparation to mark the day and the meeting will decide the modality on how to mark it in this hour of pandemic.

Source: National News Agency Nepal