Chairperson of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Rajendra Lingden, has blamed that the major political parties--Nepali Congress, CPN (UML) and CPN (Maoist Centre)--are the same in terms of their thinking despite being different political parties.

At a programme organised at Kushma Bazaar in Parbat today, Chair Lindgen said that though these major political parties are different in names, they are not different in terms of understanding.

Saying RPP is an alternative political power of the country, he urged all to make RPP victorious in the local election in order to build a prosperous nation.

The RPP Chair mentioned that an alliance could be formed in the local election if a suitable environment is created for the same. Arrangements for free education up to grade 12, setting up a modern hospital at every local level, carrying out health test of every women and elderly person at their door steps and a zero tolerance to corruption would be made if RPP wins the poll, he claimed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal