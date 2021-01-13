General

Chief Minister of Bagmati Province, Dormani Poudel, has said that Makawnpur has made great stride in health and education sector.

Inaugurating the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Makawanpur Cooperative Hospital at Hetauda today, Chief Minister Poudel said that Cooperative Hospital has taken a leap in health sector by bringing modern ICU and trauma centre into operation.

Stating that an environment is being created for the treatment of complex health problems at Hetauda, the capital of Bagmati Province, he expressed the view that it would be better if all health institutions coordinating among all could provide quality treatment service by sharing knowledge and experience.

CM Poudel shared that hospitals established in Bagmati Province have also been providing health treatment services to citizens of other districts of Bagmati Province as well as different areas of Province 2.

Makawanpur Cooperative Hospital run by Sunaulo Bhabisya Health Cooperatives Ltd has brought seven-bed ICU, three-bed PICU and one general ICU in course of expanding its service.

The Hospital has also started working by establishing modern trauma centre for the treatment of ortho-related health problem, said Hospital Chair, Bishnu Gopal Maharjan.

Source: National News Agency Nepal