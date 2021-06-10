General

Newly appointed Home Minister Khagaraj Adhikari has directed concerned authorities to make the home administration service efficient and effective. Issuing directives after assuming office today, Minister Adhikari said the agencies under the Ministry should be providing 24 hour service considering the nature of the service.

He also warned of action against those dilly dallying in serving the service recipients. The directive was communicated to all the 77 District Administration Offices today.

Home Minister Adhikari stressed on consolidating internal law and order and increasing security effectiveness along the border of the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal