Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun extended best wishes to all Nepali sisters on the occasion of the Haritalika Teej today. He wished peace, prosperity, and good health to all sisters living in the country and abroad.

In the message of best wishes, the Vice President wished that celebration of Teej became creative and joyous. He believed that the Teej festival fosters mutual harmony, and tolerance among Nepali women.

Vice President Pun urged the sisters to be aware of their health condition while observing the festival.

Source: National News Agency Nepal