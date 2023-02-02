General

Home Minister of Malaysia Saifuddin Nasution Ismail will arrive here this evening on a three-day official visit to Nepal. He is scheduled to arrive at 7:00 pm today, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his stay here, the Minister will hold an official meeting with Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Dol Prasad Aryal on Friday. He will sit for discussions about Malaysia’s ‘Foreign Worker Employment Relaxation Plan’ with the Nepali side.

Malaysia serves as one of the major labour destinations for Nepal. The Malaysian Minister will fly back home on Saturday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal