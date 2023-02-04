General

Malaysian Minister for Home Affairs Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has visited the Chandragiri Hills on Saturday.

Chairperson of Chandragiri Hill Limited Hemraj Dhakal welcomed the Malaysian Minister and also took him to observe the physical infrastructures built inside the complex.

In course of the visit, Home Minister Ismail said the integrated tourism infrastructures of Chandragiri Hills resembled with the structures of Genting Highlands of Malaysia. He wished Nepal for her success in expanding tourism physical infrastructures.

It may be noted that the founders of IME had initiated the Chandragiri Hills project after being impressed by the Genting Highlands during their stay in Malaysia. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal