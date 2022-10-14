General

The Maldhunga-Beni road which connects Myagdi and Mustang with the national highway has come into re-operation after four days.

The road that remained obstructed since October 10 after landslide at Jaljala rural municipality-7, Kerabari in Parbat has come into resumption following maintenance.

Milanchowk Police Post informed that the vehicular movement has resumed along the road from Kushma municipality-1, Maldhunga to Beni of Myagdi through Jaljala rural municipality after clearance of debris.

The landslide mound was removed using two dozers of Beni-Jomsom-Korala Road Project.

Police Post Chief Mukta Khadka cautioned the vehicle operators and passengers while travelling through the route in the night. As the risk of landslide continues prevailing on the route, it needs to take safety measures, he said. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal