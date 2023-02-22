General

Three Senegalese peacekeepers serving in the United Nations Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were killed in an explosive attack in Mali last Tuesday.

Five other peacekeepers were seriously injured in the incident while Nepali peacekeepers have been safe, according to the Mission Multidimensionnelle Integree Des Nations Unies Pour La Stabilisation Au Mali (MINUSMA).

Nepali Army's (NA) Spokesperson Brigadier General Krishna Prasad Bhandari shared that all Nepali peacekeepers working in the MINUSMA were safe.

The area where the Nepali peacekeepers were stationed is also safe, informed NA Spokesperson Bhandari.

There are altogether 181 Nepali peacekeepers presently serving in the MINUSMA in various capacities, according to the NA.

Source: National News Agency Nepal