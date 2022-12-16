General

The Aavash Best Literary Award-2078 has been conferred on Prakash Kumar Shrestha known as Malika Keshari.

At a programme organised by Aavash Award Trust here Friday, the award was presented to Keshari for his novel ‘Dungal’. The award carries a purse of Rs 200,000 and a letter of felicitation.

President of the Federation of Nepali Journalists, Bipul Pokhrel, presented the award to Keshari’s brother, Prabin Chandra Shrestha as Keshari is now in US for a family visit.

On the occasion, President Pokhrel said the issue raised in the novel is very painful. Stating that activities are on to oppress refugees, he opined there should be no hesitation to provide identity card to them.

Likewise, Coordinator of the Trust, Uttam Basnet, shared that the Trust has started providing award to literati for the encouragement. It is the first award presented by the Trust.

Source: National News Agency Nepal