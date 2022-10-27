Human Rights, legal-Judicial

Nepal Police has arrested a person on the charge of misusing the photographs of women. The cyber bureau of Nepal Police arrested Rabindra Bhandari of Shuklagandaki municipality-8 in Tanahun for posting photographs of women and other distinguished personalities along with abusive comments in the social media.

Spokesperson of the Bureau and Superintendent of Police Pashupati Kumar Rai said that the arrest was made for causing unnecessary distress by using the victim’s photographs in the social media. Bhandari is being investigated for the offense under the Electronic Transactions Act, 2063 after being remanded to judicial custody for six days by the District Court Kathmandu.

Source: National News Agency Nepal