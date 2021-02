General

Police here have arrested an absconding culprit on the charge of human trafficking. The man was involved in trafficking a woman by taking her to Sri Lanka via New Delhi, India.

The trafficked woman was found captive at Minuwangoda of Sri Lanka and Sri Lankan police kept her in jail for nine months and then returned to Nepal in coordination with Maiti Nepal and Sri Lanka based Nepali Embassy.

The culprit was arrested from Pasikot of Budhanilkantha, Kathmandu.

Source: National News Agency Nepal