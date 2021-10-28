Human Rights, legal-Judicial

Mahottari police have held a person in possession of fake Nepali and Indian currencies worth over Rs 1.3 million.

The arrestee has been identified as Sukan Mahato of Gaushala Municipality-9 in the district. A team from the Area Police Office, Gaushala confiscated the counterfeit currencies (around Rs 900,000 Nepali currencies and approximately IRs 300,000) from the rented apartment of Mahato in Gaushala Bazaar.

A police complaint filed by a farmer on suspicion of counterfeit money Mahato paid the farmer for vegetables led to his arrest. Following this, the police team raided the apartment of Mahato and seized the fake currencies, said the police office.

Investigations were underway to find whether or not all banknotes seized are counterfeit, said Inspector Bishnu Pradip Basyal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal