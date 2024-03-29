Man arrested with pistol from Kapan



Kathmandu: Nepal Police have arrested a person in possession of pistol from Kapan area in the federal capital. Twenty-eight years old Prashanta Prangdewa Limbu of Phungling, Taplejung was held today in course of the ‘hooliganism and illegal arms control’ campaign run by District Police Range Kathmandu.

Range spokesperson, Superintendent of Police Nawaraj Adhikari said that Limbu has been apprehended on the charge of involving in hooliganism and creating fear and terror in the community in the Kapan area of late.

Police confiscated a crude pistol, two sharp knives, a hammer, two mobile phones and one iPhone from Limbu. Adhikari said police are interrogating Limbu.

Source: National news agency – RSS