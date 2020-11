Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The police today arrested a man with Rs 4 million, of which legal income source has not been established, from Nagdhunga in Chandragiri municipality-2 in Kathmandu.

Byas Gupta of Palhinandan rural municipality-2 in Nawalparasi district was held during a security check on a night bus heading to Kathmandu from Butwal, said the Metropolitan Police Sector, Nagdhunga, adding that investigations were ongoing to that connection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal