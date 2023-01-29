General

A person has made an attempt at self-immolation in Pokhara. A man living in rented apartment at Kahunkhola, Pokhara-13 had attempted to kill self setting fire on his body today.

A woman who went for his rescue was also injured in the process. Both were rescued this afternoon, Information Officer at the District Police Office Kaski, Subas Timilsina, said.

"The house-owner went for the rescue after seeing the man who had set himself on fire and she herself sustained injuries in the process. Both are under treatment at Gandaki Hospital at present," Timilsina said. Police have initiated investigation on the cause of the incident.

Source: National News Agency Nepal