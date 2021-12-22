General

The Sankhuwasabha police have arrested a man on charge of murdering his wife from the district. Dipan Rai of Panchkhapan Municipality-3 has been accused of beating his wife Bishnu Maya Rai (Limbu) to death on Tuesday. Investigations are underway, said Inspector Shubhesh Adhikari.

Similarly, a man has been killed in a brawl with a villager at Khadabari Municipality-11, said the police.

Villager Jiban Darji thrashed Chandra Bahadur Darji to death over a fight on Tuesday that occurred over a dispute, said local people. Chandra Bahadur seriously injured in the attack breathed his last at the district hospital. Jiban is under police arrest.

Source: National News Agency Nepal