General

A man has died after being hit by a buffalo at his home. Chakra Saud,40, of Adarsha rural municipality-1 in the district was severely injured after being attacked by the domesticated animal and died during treatment on Saturday, DSP at the District Police Office Indra Bahadur Malla said.

He had sustained serious injuries to the head and chest in the attack by his own buffalo, police said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal