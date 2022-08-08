General

A man has died after being stung by hornets at Tribeni Rural Municipality in Rukum West. Subarna Sunar of the rural municipality-1, who was stung by hornets four days ago died on Sunday on the way to Nepalgunj for treatment, said local people.

He was referred by a private health institution in the locality. Sunar had 53 stings over his body, said local people. He along with his friends was destroying hornet nests to kill them at Baphukhola in Salyan when the incident occurred, they said. Before death, Sunar worked as a tax collector for Tribeni Rural Municipality.

Source: National News Agency Nepal