A court here today sentenced a man to death sentence for killing his mother in Ramganj Upazila of the district in 2022.

District and Session Judge Md Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict to Redwan Hossain Milon, hailed from Asharkota village in the Upazila.

According to the prosecution at night on February 23 in 2022 Redwan Hossain Milon hacked her mother Amena Begum to death and burnt her body over family feud at their house. Following the murder Amena Begum's brother filed a case with Ramganj Thana. Police pressed the charge sheet on June 22 accusing Milon.

Testifying witnesses and evidences the court gave the order in presence of Milon.

The court also fined him Tk 10000, said Public Prosecutor Jasim Uddin.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha