A court here today sentenced a man to death

for killing his wife and son in Khetlal upazila of the district in 2005.

District Additional and Sessions Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict

to Rezaul Karim alias Bhadu, hailed from Hapania Nayapara village under

Khetlal upazila.

The court also fined Taka 10,000 to the convict and acquitted two others

accused in the verdict, said Public Prosecutor (PP) Advocate Nipendranath

Mondol.

According to the prosecution story, in brief, convict Rezaul Karim hacked his

wife Angury Begum and five-year old son to death over a part of a plot at his

house on April 18 in 2005.

Following the murder, victim's brother filed a case with Khetlal Thana.

Police pressed the charge-sheet accusing three people on August 9 in 2005.

Testifying witnesses and evidences, the court handed down the punishment, the

PP added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha