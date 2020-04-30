General

A youth has gone missing after he was swept away by the Karnali river while bathing. The missing is 21-year-old Tashi Bal of local Kailash rural municipality-10. He had been working in the road construction project at Chyachhara Bhir of Namkha rural municipality-10. A search has been initiated for the missing Bal by mobilising police personnel from police posts located in places near the river, District Police Office Humla’s Deputy Superintendent Ram Prasad Ghartimagar said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal