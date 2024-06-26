Man held with tapentadol tablets,ganja in Dinajpur

District Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) in a drive held a man with 2,250 pieces of tapentadol tablets, 13 kgs of ganja and 167 bottles of phensidyl in the town last night, said a press release.

The detainee was identified as Ramzan Ali, 61, hailed from Lalbag area in the town.

The press release said on information a team of DNC conducted a raid at a house in Lalbag area at 11:30 pm and held Ramzan Ali with the contrabands.

Ramzan Ali was handed over to Sadar Thana police with a case.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha