A person died after lightning struck him at Rajabas of Katari municipality-3 in Udayapur district on Thursday. The victim is 61-year-old Li Bahadur Sunuwar of Rajabas.

He died on the spot when lightning accompanied by rainstorm struck him at a stream near his house while he was returning home in the evening after grazing cattle in the jungle, the Area Police Office Katari said. Sunuwar’s chest is burnt due to the thunderbolt.

Source: National News Agency