A 35-year-old man was killed when a crocodile attacked him at Dhrubaghat area of Chitwan National Park. The deceased is identified as Chhannuram Bote of Bharatpur Metropolitan City-25 in the district.

Park Information Officer Lokendra Adhikari said Bote, who had gone missing since Sunday evening, was found dead in the Rapti River this morning. Adhikari shared that a crocodile most likely attacked Bote while he was catching fish in the river at night. It is illegal to kill fish at night inside the national park area. One has to take permission from the National Park Office for fishing in the park area and using only the designated fishing equipment.

Twelve people have lost their lives to wildlife attack inside the park and in the buffer zone area so far in the current fiscal year. Twenty-three people have been injured in such incidents during this period.

Source: National News Agency Nepal