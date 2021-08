General

One person has been killed in an elephant attack here today. The deceased has been identified as 55-year old Ramekhang Khatwe of Kosi Rural Municipality-4 in the district.

According to police, Khatwe was attacked by the elephant while he was out to attend call of nature.

A local Pancha Narayan Mandal has shared that locals there were pestered by the frequent attacks of wild animals coming from wildlife reserve areas.

Source: National News Agency Nepal