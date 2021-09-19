Human Rights, legal-Judicial

A man was killed in a fight between two gangs of local people over Bishwokarma Puja at Sonma Rural Municipality-7 in Mahottari district today noon.

A dispute among three local persons— Ram Prasad Yadav, 50, Malesi Sada, 35, and Nathu Sada, 26,—caused a fight among them leading to Yadav’s death, said the police. Injured Yadav went unconscious and fell to the ground. He died shortly, said a local.

The police have arrested those involved in the fight and the body of Yadav has been sent to Janakpur Provincial Hospital, Janakpur for an examination, said the police.

Source: National News Agency Nepal