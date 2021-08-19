General

A man was killed after being buried by a landslide at Lamachaur in Belkotgadhi Municipality-5 in Nuwakot district early today morning, said the police. The deceased has been identified as local resident Bishnu Prasad Lamichhane, 43. He died on the spot. The incident took place while he was clearing debris in his garden, said Tul Bahadur Karki, chief of the district police office, adding that the body of Lamichhane has been taken to Trishuli Hospital for a postmortem.

Source: National News Agency Nepal