A person was killed in a motorcycle accident at Koteshwor, Kathmandu last night. Police identified the victim as 42-year-old Madhukar Bala of Tathali, Changunarayan Municipality-5, Bhaktapur.

Bala was critically injured when the motorcycle (registration no. Pra 3-02-009 Pa 7006) he was riding met with accident after he lost control over it. He died while under treatment at Kathmandu Medical College at Sinamangal.

A woman who sustained injuries in the accident is being treated at the same hospital, police said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal