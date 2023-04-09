General

A man was killed when a motorcycle he was riding and a truck collided head on at the main chowk of Gaighat bazaar in Udayapur district today morning.

The deceased identified as Tarani Thapamagar, 43, of Triyuga Municipality-11 died on the spot, said the police. The truck (Me 1 Kha 2184) skidded off the road and crashed into the guardrail before hitting the motorcycle (Province No 1-05-001 Pa 6151), said eyewitnesses. Overspeeding is blamed for the accident. The police have held the ill-fated truck and its driver.

Source: National News Agency Nepal