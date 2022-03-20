General

One person has died in a tractor accident in Baitadi last night. The deceased has been identified as Arjun Tharu, 32, of Thakurdwara Municipality-5, Bardiya.

According to Baitadi Police Spokesperson Inspector Darshan Khadka, a tractor (Supra 01002 Ta 5598) carrying sand from Maura met with an accident at Bhatala of Dasharathchanda Municipality-10 Barakot at around 8:30 last night. According to him, Tharu died at the district hospital after being injured in the tractor accident.

The cause of the incident could not be ascertained and further investigation is underway, police said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal