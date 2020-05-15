legal-Judicial

A person died in a road accident at Chochedanda of Lisankhupakhar rural municipality-1 in Sindhupalchok district on Thursday. The deceased is 38-year-old Krishnabir Tamang of Chochedanda.

Tamang, who was sitting on the back of the mini-truck (Ba 5 Kha 2416), died on the spot after he fell down and his head hit the wheel of the moving vehicle, police said. The accident took place in the inner road at Chochedanda and the mini-truck was on its way towards Byas after unloading potato at Mude. Police has impounded the mini-truck and arrested the driver for investigation.

Four persons injured in accident

Meanwhile, four people have sustained serious injuries when a truck they were travelling in met with an accident at Ganeshe, Helambu of the district this morning. The truck (Ba 3 Kha 7968) was going towards Melamchi from Helambu rural municipality-1 at the time of the accident. Preparation is being made to send all of them to Kathmandu for further treatment after primary treatment at Melamchi, Area Police Office Helambu’s Inspector Maniram Lamichhane said. Police has suspected that the accident might have taken place as the truck driver had been napping.

Source: National News Agency