An elderly man was killed when a wild elephant attacked him at Khaptari Tol in Mithila Municipality-7 in Dhanusha district on Sunday night.

Padam Bahadur Khaptari Magar, 80, was attacked to death by the elephant while he was sleeping at his home, said the police. Body of Magar has been sent to Provincial Hospital, Janakpur for a postmortem, said the area police office, Dhalkebar.

The tusker strayed from nearby forest into the village wreaking havoc in the area. The elephant entered home of the locals and destroyed a large amount of food grains, said the police. The local people chased away the man-killer elephant from the village by making fire and noises.

Source: National News Agency Nepal