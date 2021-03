General

A man was murdered cold-bloodedly in Sunsari district on Monday. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Sunsari Nagendra Karki said that Keshav Karki of Itahari Sub-Metropolitan City-2 was killed after piercing his body by a metal rod while he was sleeping.

Police have held Karki's neighbour Jibnath Regmi in connection to the killing. Initial finding revealed that family feud was the reason behind the killing, police shared.

Source: National News Agency Nepal