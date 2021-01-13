Human Rights

A man set his house on fire in a fit of rage at Naraharinath rural municipality-7 of Kalikot district Tuesday night.

The incident took place when Bhaire Batala of Naraharinath-7 set his house on fire over a family dispute.

His two sons—Ganesh, 12, and Man Bahadur, 7, died while another four-year-old son Khagendra was injured in the incident, said Chief of District Police Office, Kalikot, Chakra Bahadur Saha.

Similarly, Bhaire is said to be in critical condition as he consumed poison after the incident.

Source: National News Agency Nepal