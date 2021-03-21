Human Rights, legal-Judicial

A man was stoned to death today at Kalanki in Kathmandu Metropolitan City-14, said the police. Police said that a search for the perpetrator is ongoing.

The man in his early 50s, whose identity is yet to be established, succumbed to the severe head injuries, according to the police headquarters. The victim died on Sunday at Martyrs Memorial Hospital in Kalanki.

Likewise, a man in his early 60s was found dead at Manjushree Tole in Lalitpur Metropolitan City-18. Police said that identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Source: National News Agency Nepal