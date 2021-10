General

A person has gone missing after being swept away by a river in the district. The flooded Khutiya River swept away Ganesh Auji, 30, from Godawari Municipality-8 on Monday, according to Pratik Bista, Sub-Inspector of Police at District Police Office, Kailali.

The man was swept away while extracting stone near river one km north of Khutiya Bridge. The search for the missing one has been intensified since the incident, police added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal