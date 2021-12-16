General

Management and IT related educational fair has kicked off at Nepal Academy from today under the slogan 'Study in Nepal'.

Universal Thought Consult has organised the fair which will run till tomorrow. A total of 30 colleges have participated in the fair where there are 51 stalls.

Director of the organisation, Prakash Dhakal, shared that the fair was organised targeting the students who have recently passed grade 12 examinations.

Psychological counseling would be given on various subjects—MBA, MBS, MSc, CSIT, BBA, BSc, BLT, BIM, BHM, BBIS, BTTM, BBM, BHTM, BSW, BBS and BI among others in the fair.

Dhakal added that nine educational institutions of Pokhara University, six of Tribhuvan University, three of Purbanchal University, two of Kathmandu University, five of Mid-West University as well as others have participated in this year's educational fair.

Source: National News Agency Nepal