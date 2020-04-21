General

Chief Minister of Bagmati State Dormani Poudel has stressed the need for proper management of those returning home for fear of coronavirus.

During the interactions with chiefs of different municipalities and rural municipalities of the State, the Chief Minister cautioned them to consider inflow of hundreds of thousands youths coming to the villages from India and other countries after losing jobs.

Single and collective farming should be made systematic while employment should be created in pastoral farming and agriculture, and self-employment would help manage such human resources, he added.

“Now, every local level should think of transforming their barren lands to fertile,” Poudel suggested.

On the occasion, he also urged to resume small development projects and agricultural enterprises that were halted due to lockdown with safety precautions.

Likewise, the Chief Minister asked to resume the operation of residential small and cottage industries with limited human resources by considering their residence as the quarantine and abiding by the local administration’s directive.

“Whoever coming to their own village should be facilitated for their return,” the Chief Minister instructed.

Source: National News Agency