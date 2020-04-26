General

Local levels in Kailali are finding a hard time managing the quarantine centres set up for people returning from India and third countries. The number of people coming into quarantine continues to rise as people continue to return by foot from various parts of the country.

As locals continue to arrive every day, the quarantine centres have become full. Tikapur municipality began with one quarantine at Tikapur multiple campus but has added four more such centres to accommodate the increasing arrivals.

So far, 70 people have been sent home after completing quarantine requirements, the municipality health and population promotion unit chief Bal Bahadur Rawal said.

Similarly, the Janaki rural municipality has added two more quarantine centres after the first one. “Every day we get 30 to 35 new people arriving, hence management has become a huge challenge,” said the rural municipality chair Pradip Kumar Chaudhary.

There are 158 people staying in quarantine in Lamichuha municipality and 203 in Joshipur rural municipality. Bhajani municipality has 136 in quarantine hwere as more than 170 are quarantined in Kailari rural municipality.

Lack of human resource including health professional to carry out the test on those in the quarantine is a problem, the municipalities have said. They have suggested the State and federal government to coordinate the management of the quarantine facilities. Budget alone is not enough.

