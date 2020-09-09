Health & Safety

The trans-Himalayan Manang district has provided health services to its residents merely relying on a contractual doctor.

In lack of human resources, service delivery from the Manang district hospital has been affected. Merely a doctor has to look after the entire health service delivery of the district.

The transmission of coronavirus infection of late has further aggravated the problem in the district. In proportion to the number of coronavirus cases and other general patients, there should be a higher number of human resources in the health sector. Though the hospital has well-appointed equipment and appliances, they are lying idle in lack of the technical human resource.

Dr Santosh Adhikari is the only medical doctor serving as a medical officer and corona focal person in the district hospital. The health service delivery has been badly affected after the Gandaki Heath Directorate transferred a competent doctor from Manang to Pokhara.

Chief District Officer of Manang Dhruba Giri shared that there is only one hospital and a doctor for the entire health service of the district. “There is a challenge to deliver health service from the only hospital with a doctor”.

The hospital has the permanent position of two doctors but unfortunately a contractual doctor is looking after the entire health services delivered from the hospital, locals complained.

Source: National News Agency Nepal