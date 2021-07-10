General

The Manang Marsyangdi Club has distributed relief materials to the flood and landslide-affected people here. The A-division football club of the country is also involved in social work.

The Club provided tarpaulin sheets, medicines, foodstuff and other essential materials to the flood and landslide affected people at Ward number 4, Humde, Ward no 9 Khangsar and Ward no 8 Tanki of Ngisyang rural municipality today.

Club officials distributed the relief to the victim families. The Club had distributed relief materials to the affected families at Ward no 1 Pisang, Ward no 2 Ghyaru and Ward no 3 Ngawal of the same rural municipality on Friday.

The Club has distributed the relief in cooperation of the Ngisyang Manang Women Society. The relief materials were brought to the area by chartering a helicopter as the road transport in the area remains disrupted due to the flood and landslide.

Six hundred and fifty six families in this Himalayan district have been displaced due to the flood and landslide following incessant rain on June 15.

Source: National News Agency Nepal