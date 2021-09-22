General

The target communities in three districts-Manang, Mustang and Purba Rukum- have been fully vaccinated against Coronavirus infection.

According to Dr Krishna Prasad Poudel, spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population, all targeted communities in these districts have received vaccines against the deadly infection.

In Kathmandu, 40 per cent of the target groups have received the jab while 41 per cent have been inoculated in Bhaktapur. Similarly, 30 per cent of the target groups in Lalitpur district have got the vaccine.

So far, around 18 per cent of the total population have been inoculated, said Spokesperson Poudel.

The government aims to administer vaccine against COVID-19 to 33 per cent people until mid-October this year while preparations were afoot to vaccinate over 21.2 million population.

A total of 156,018 people were vaccinated against flu-like infection today alone, the Ministry said. Meanwhile, over 6.2 million people have received the first dose of vaccine while over 5.7 million people have been fully vaccinated, informed the Ministry.

