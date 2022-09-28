General

Tourism sector which was badly battered for nearly two years due to COVID-19 has gradually gained momentum.

It may be noted that there was almost zero mobility of domestic and foreign tourists in most of the geographic areas of Nepal since March 2020. But lately, tourism sector has witnessed different trend with gradual rise in the inflow of tourists.

This is the convenient time for tourists to plan for Manang visit. Chief of Annapurna Conservation Area Project’s Area Conservation Office, Lekhnath Gautam shared that a total of 3,818 tourists had entered Manang during the period since mid-July through the third week of September 2022.

During the reporting period, 1,330 men and 614 women from the SAARC countries visited Manang, it is informed. As many as 1,874 tourists from other countries visited the district, he shared.

According to the records, Israel topped the list of tourist arrival with 428 followed by Germany (149), Spain (134), the United Kingdom (130), France (122), the United States (108) and other countries (873).

Source: National News Agency Nepal