The district administration office, Manang has appointed an information officer each for public sectors.

This measure aims to facilitate information service and uniform information system through a regular annual meeting involving an information officer of each public sector, said Chief District Officer Rabindra Prasad Acharya. A Citizen Charter will be put up at the district administration office, he said.

“Efforts are underway to install a digital Citizen Charter at each local level and public offices to facilitate the people to receive information in an easy way. Information delivery should be made effective. So we are working accordingly,” he said.

Meanwhile, members of the district security committee, chiefs, officers and police personnel of each security agencies were honoured for their contribution to help conclude the November 20 elections to the House of Representatives and the Province Assembly in a free, impartial and fearless way, he said.

