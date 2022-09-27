General

Of those who went missing in avalanche that occurred at the third base camp of Manaslu Mountain on Monday morning, a person was found dead and 10 others have been rescued alive.

The deceased has been identified as Anup Rai of Sankhuwasabha, shared Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office, Gorkha, Kedar Khanal.

He added that preparation is underway to send Rai’s body to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Kathmandu, from the base camp.

Four persons were rescued on Monday while six more were rescued this morning, he mentioned. Nima Dorjee Sherpa, Dawa Sherpa, Furita Sherpa, Lakpa Tamang, Nima Sherpa and Phurte Sherpa were rescued this morning and brought to Samagaun.

Two choppers of Simrik Air, one each of Kailash Air and Everest Air were mobilized this morning in rescue operation. All the injured brought to Samagaun have been sent to Kathmandu this morning for treatment and they have been receiving treatment at Karuna Hospital.

Khanal said two persons, who were rescued from avalanche, are in normal health condition and they are still at the base camp.

Source: National News Agency Nepal