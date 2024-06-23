Mango business gains momentum after Eid holidays in Rajshahi

After Eid holidays, mango trading has gained momentum in different markets of Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj and Naogaon districts with the appearance of delicious varieties of the seasonal fruit amid high prices.

This year, mango production is comparatively lower due to prolonged heat triggering the market prices that caused economical pains among the consumers in general as a whole.

With the mercury rising to unbearable levels, farmers of seasonal fruit were very much worried that the heat may affect the harvest.

In spite of the odd situation, the markets famous for mango business including Baneswar, Shaheb Bazar, Haragram, Upashahar, Shalbagan, Rajabari, Godagari, Kansat and Rohanpur have got an eye-catching look at present making the local economy vibrant.

The sweetest varieties of mango – like Langra, Khirsapat and Himsagar- are now on the final stage, while the farmers and traders have been harvesting some other varieties following the instruction of local administration.

Harvesting of Fazli and Amrapa

li has been going on for the last couple of days. Ashwina and BARI Mango-4 varieties will be harvested within the next couple of weeks.

Abu Sayeed, a trader at Baneswar Bazar in Puthiya upazila, said all the varieties are being sold at high prices according to size and quality in wholesale markets at present.

Many of the small-businessmen are seen selling mango on roadsides or vending at localities on rickshaw-vans and modes of carriers.

Currently, most kitchen and vegetable markets have become flooded with the newly harvested mangoes in the region creating traffic congestion, particularly the morning hours.

Montu Sarker, lease-holder of Baneswar Bazar, said farmers and traders are seen harvesting mangoes after getting instruction from the district administration this year.

That’s why mangoes appeared in the markets as Gopalbhog, Himsagar and Langra, Lakhna and some other indigenous varieties have ripened naturally.

Abu Forman Ali, 53, a wholesale trader said Langra and Himsagar mangoes are being sold a

t Taka 3,500 to 4,500 per mound according to quality, while the native varieties are sold at Taka 3,500 to 4,000.

In addition to the market, hat and other growth centres, the mango-based trade and business has changed the rural economic scenario of the region as a whole.

“We are selling 30 mounds of mangoes at Taka 3,500 to 4,500 per mound on an average every day,” said Jamal Uddin, a mango trader of Shaheb Bazar.

Besides, large quantities of mangoes are being sent to other places in the country including capital Dhaka from Rajshahi, Naogaon and Chapainawabganj by passenger-coaches, trains, trucks and private vehicles every day.

Meanwhile, trading of mangoes online has gained a peak everywhere in the region benefitting both the sellers and buyers.

Business on online platforms has gained popularity to reach the mangoes towards the doorsteps of the buyers amid the pandemic situation.

Many of the young entrepreneurs in the region are selling mangoes online after the best uses of facebook and WhatsApp like

various social media.

With this breakthrough, employment scopes for many people have been generated on one hand and the mango growers are getting fair prices on the other hand. Apart from this, the consumers are getting formalin-free and fresh mango according to their demands timely.

Mahmudul Faruque, additional director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), said there are more than 2.65 lakh mango growers and orchard owners in the region comprising Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Natore and Naogaon districts.

Around 1.30 lakh people are engaged in various activities related to mango harvesting, segregating, packaging, transporting and marketing.

He said 12,07,263 tonnes of mangoes were harvested last season But there is an apprehension of declining mango yield this year.

In Chapainawabganj, there are orchards on 37,604 hectares of land with the prediction of yielding 4.5 lakh tonnes of mangoes. In Naogaon, another mango producing district, around 4.32 lakh tonnes of mangoes are expected from 30,3

00 hectares of land.

Rajshahi district is expected to yield around 2.60 lakh tonnes of mangoes from 19,602 hectares of land this year.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha