The Manhunkot located on the western top of Damauli bazaar has been drawing huge crowd, after breathtaking photos of the area went viral in the social media. Located at ward no.5 of the Byas municipality, domestic tourists are flocking in huge numbers every day to witness the natural beauty of the place.

The place had been receiving around 1,000 tourists every day, but Saturday saw more than 10,000 arrive to witness the newest popular tourist destination in the area. It was like a big fair organized during the festival period with the highest number of visitors to date, said ward chairperson Mohan Kumar Shrestha.

Until last year, two to three hundred tourists would arrive during the tourist season, but this year it has been unprecedented. There is now a traffic jam for hours in the road leading to Manhunkot. The place is six kilometers away from Chapaghat.

Meanwhile, the increasing number of people gathering at the place is drawing concerns over the risk of Corona Virus spreading in the area. Majority of the people arriving here are from neighbouring districts including Kaski, Syangja, Lamjung, Gorkha and Chitwan. Some arrive a day earlier, to witness the sunrise over the clouds early in the morning.

There were people queuing up since 3:00 am on Saturday morning to go to Manhunkot. Along with sunrise, the place is also good to observe the sunset, the Himalayan range along with the beautiful view of the Modi and Seti rivers, as well as Damauli bazaar.

Source: National News Agency Nepal