General

The fiction has incorporated the issues of poor Tharu people from the grassroots, according to writer Chaudhary. This is the second literary creation of writer Chaudhary after his first fiction ‘Tuki’ published four years ago.

Releasing the book Tuwara, Mayor of Madi Municipality Tara Kumari Mahato stated that the writer has unveiled the stories of Tharu community in his writing and congratulated the writer for representing Tharu community in literary field.

She said that this community is rich in cultural areas and many things are left to be written about Tharu community.

Mayor Mahato also pledged to pay special attention for the promotion of literate and litterateurs on behalf of the municipality.

The book release event was organized by Chitwan chapter of Tharu Journalist Association Nepal.

Critics Udaya Adhikari, Ramesh Pravat, Toyanath Poudel, Gyanendra Mahato and several other speakers shared their views on the book.

Tharu terminology Tuwara is translated into English as orphan.

Source: National News Agency Nepal